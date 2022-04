The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 4 marking ZA Bhutto’s death anniversary.

The founder of the Pakistan People’s Party and its chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was executed on April 4, 1979, by the military regime of General Ziaul Haq.

He serves as the fourth president of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973.

He became prime minister of the country from 1973 to 1977.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto served as the ninth prime minister of Pakistan.