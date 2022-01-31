Oyeyeah
Latest News

Kashmir Day: Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui35 views
posted on
Kashmir Day holidayKashmir Day holiday in Sindh | OyeYeah News
Views

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on February 5 (Saturday) on account of Kashmir Day.

A notification issued by the provincial government on Monday stated that the southeastern province will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday (February 5).

Published Earlier:

However, the essential services and staff engaged in the COVID-19 emergency will continue with their job responsibilities.

notification

 

Every year on February 5, Kashmir Day is observed in Pakistan to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You