Kashmir Day: Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on February 5 (Saturday) on account of Kashmir Day.

A notification issued by the provincial government on Monday stated that the southeastern province will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday (February 5).

However, the essential services and staff engaged in the COVID-19 emergency will continue with their job responsibilities.

Every year on February 5, Kashmir Day is observed in Pakistan to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).