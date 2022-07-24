Sindh govt declares public holiday tomorrow in Karachi and Hyderabad amid rain

Sindh government has declared a public holiday tomorrow, 25 July in Karachi and Hyderabad division amid rain.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon made the announcement of a public holiday in a tweet and has also requested the private sector to also close their offices on Monday.

“Since 5 am morning heavy rain continues in Karachi and Hyderabad division. The government of Sindh declares tomorrow a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions. The private sector is also requested to close their offices tomorrow,” he said.



Later, Murtaza Wahab, Administrator Karachi also confirmed the news in a tweet.

“Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, #SindhGovt has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions. Notification in this regard is being issued,” he said.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, the intensity of the rain is expected to increase in the evening under the influence of a new spell of the monsoon system that entered Sindh from Rajasthan.

“The current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days,” he said, adding “Intermittent showers will continue till 12 pm tomorrow.”