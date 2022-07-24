Oyeyeah
Latest News

Sindh govt declares public holiday tomorrow in Karachi and Hyderabad amid rain

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui16 views
posted on
Views

Sindh government has declared a public holiday tomorrow, 25 July in Karachi and Hyderabad division amid rain.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon made the announcement of a public holiday in a tweet and has also requested the private sector to also close their offices on Monday.

Published Earlier:

“Since 5 am morning heavy rain continues in Karachi and Hyderabad division. The government of Sindh declares tomorrow a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions. The private sector is also requested to close their offices tomorrow,” he said.

Later, Murtaza Wahab, Administrator Karachi also confirmed the news in a tweet.

 

“Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, #SindhGovt has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions. Notification in this regard is being issued,” he said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, the intensity of the rain is expected to increase in the evening under the influence of a new spell of the monsoon system that entered Sindh from Rajasthan.

“The current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days,” he said, adding “Intermittent showers will continue till 12 pm tomorrow.”

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You