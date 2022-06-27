Sindh Local Body Elections: PPP emerges triumphant by winning 2,189 seats in the first phase

PPP emerges triumphant by winning 2, 189 seats in the first phase.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has surpassed all other parties in the first phase of local bodies (LBs) elections in Sindh.

According to unofficial results, PPP was leading comfortably in 14 districts of the province till the last reports came.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP inflicted a ‘humiliating’ defeat on its opponents in the local bodies’ polls.

Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah’s son wins his seat in Rohri

Syed Kameel Haider manages to win Union Council-27, Naseerabad seat by receiving 357 votes.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) manages to grab 64 seats and stands in the second position.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) held the third spot with 43 seats.

While PTI managed to win only13 seats.

PPP candidates also win quite comfortably in Tharparkar; the same is the case in Sukkur where out of 32 union committees’ seats, the party wins in 29.

PPP also grabbed 14 seats in the municipal corporation of Mirpurkhas.

In Kandhkot out of 16 municipal committee wards in15 fall in the PPP’s lap.

Likewise, PPP candidates remain successful on 27 union councils’ seats on the municipal committee in Shikarpur.

In Umerkot, eight PPP candidates register wins in eight municipal committee seats.