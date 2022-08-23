Oyeyeah
Latest News

Sindh schools and colleges closed for 2 days amid heavy rain forecast

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui4 views
posted on
sindh schools closedSindh schools and colleges closed for 2 days | OyeYeah News
Views

Sindh schools and colleges have been closed for 2 days amid heavy rain forecast!

The provincial education department in an announcement on Tuesday evening said that all schools and colleges across Sindh will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday (August 24-25) amid warnings of heavy rainfall.

Published Earlier:

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has left the decision to the management of universities to independently decide whether they want to conduct classes in this period or not.

notification

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) advisory released earlier in the day, more rains are predicted in the country during the week.

The Met Office said that a well-marked low pressure located over east Rajasthan, India, is likely to move in the northwest direction and approach Sindh tonight.

“Due to this strong weather system monsoon currents are penetrating in southern and upper parts of the country,” the PMD warned.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You