Smart lockdown imposed in several areas of Karachi, Islamabad as Omicron cases surge

A smart lockdown has been imposed in various hotspot areas of Omicron cases in Karachi and Islamabad.

In Karachi, the authorities took measures to stop the speeding virus which keeps on infecting people at a ratio exceeding 40%.

The administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in four towns of the central district including Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, and North Liaquatabad.

People have been asked to wear masks and unnecessary movement is banned.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the city administration has also decided to enforce smart lockdown in various localities.

As being reported smart lockdown has been imposed in Sector G6 Street Nos. 80, 79, 59, 56, and 52; Sector F10-IV; Street Nos. 50, 52 and 53; Sector G-11 II Street Nos. 21, 15, and 46; Sector F-11 II Street Nos. 21, 23 and 28; Sector F-8 I Street Nos. 31, 35, 37, 38, 42 and 44; and Sector F-8 III Street Nos. 5,6, 10, 11, and 17.

Smart lockdown in Malakand District:



The Health Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed a micro smart lockdown in two localities of Malakand after the number of Omicron variant’s active cases shot up to 53 in the district.

Pakistan Coronavirus Update:

Pakistan has reported 7,586 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest since the start of the pandemic.

While 20 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours while the positivity rate rose to 13%.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,367,605 and the death toll is 29,097.

According to the government’s Covid-19 database, the number of active COVID cases has crossed the 70,000 mark while the number of patients in critical care stands at 1,083.

Region-wise breakdown of reported COVID cases and deaths in the last 24 hours is as follows: