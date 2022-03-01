Oyeyeah
Social media in uproar on Journalist’s racist comments comparing war in civilized Ukraine to Iraq and Afghanistan

"This is not a place like Iraq or Afghanistan... this is a civilized ...European city," the journalist remarked during the live beeper.

Social media has been in uproar on Journalist’s racist comments for calling Ukrain a civilized country while comparing the war in Ukraine with Afghanistan and Iraq.

The comments were made by a CBS News correspondent who was covering the conflict from Kyiv.

Published Earlier:

“This is not a place like Iraq or Afghanistan… this is a civilized …European city,” the journalist remarked during the live beeper.

Does it imply that the people who suffered from the wars raged by the US and its allies in the name of the War Against Terror, were the children of the lesser gods?

The clip is now doing rounds on social media.

The treatment of war and conflicts in countries especially Muslim countries have always been subject to biasedness from the western media.

And the recent remarks have brought prejudice to the limelight yet again.

 

 

