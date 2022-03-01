Social media in uproar on Journalist’s racist comments comparing war in civilized Ukraine to Iraq and Afghanistan

Social media has been in uproar on Journalist’s racist comments for calling Ukrain a civilized country while comparing the war in Ukraine with Afghanistan and Iraq.

The comments were made by a CBS News correspondent who was covering the conflict from Kyiv.

“This is not a place like Iraq or Afghanistan… this is a civilized …European city,” the journalist remarked during the live beeper.

Does it imply that the people who suffered from the wars raged by the US and its allies in the name of the War Against Terror, were the children of the lesser gods?

The clip is now doing rounds on social media.

“This is not a place like Iraq or Afghanistan… this is a civilized …European city” 🥴pic.twitter.com/WsFbvDuASO — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) February 27, 2022

The treatment of war and conflicts in countries especially Muslim countries have always been subject to biasedness from the western media.

And the recent remarks have brought prejudice to the limelight yet again.

Iraq is the place (or at least one of them) where civilization was born. https://t.co/wQ8Kw9Wis1 — Draza Mihailovitx Txetnik Vojvoda 🏴‍☠️ (@Drazmihailovitx) February 27, 2022

Europeans will scream with their whole chest that racism only exists in the U.S. then shit like this happened https://t.co/9a7LMQzqE3 — amoon ♥︎ (@Notyou12341) February 27, 2022

Iraqis and afghanis were children of lesser god?? They were sub humans??

Rest in peace this peanut sized mentality..#NoMoreWar #Afghanistan #PeaceNotWar #YemenUnderAttack https://t.co/q61eNxtrQF — 𝓓𝓻 𝓤𝓼𝓶𝓪𝓷 𝓑𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓻 (@drusmanbashir1) February 27, 2022

its the way this war is really showing time and time again how racist and how xenophobic a lot of western media still is… like it was already known and now its in the spotlight again.. as if they only care about war when a country is ‘like their own’ https://t.co/jqgpZ6LOVu — ☀️jon☀️💙💛 (@eurotrashjon) February 27, 2022