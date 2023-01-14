Social media influencers banned from entering parliament’s premises

Social media influencers have been banned from entering parliament’s premises!





The National Assembly Secretariat had decided to stop the entry of social media anchors within the limits of parliament following an incident. As per the notification, an unauthorized “social media influencer misbehaved with lawmakers at Gate No 1 of Parliament House on Dec 23, 2022.”

These YouTubers entered the precincts of Parliament House without authorized entry.

Henceforth, YouTubers, Tiktokers, and influencers on other social media platforms would not be allowed to cover the parliamentary proceedings.

It was, further, also decided by the National Assembly Secretariat that entry of only those reporters, journalists, and media personnel would be allowed who are associated with accredited media organizations along with a valid registration card of the concerned media organization.

The same incident was also conveyed to the president Press Reporters’ Association (PRA) to seek the PRA’s stance in this regard.

The PRA formally conveyed that it is only responsible for its members and the PRA detached itself from Youtubers and social media influencers.

Furthermore, PRA also decided to ensure a ban on the entry of unauthorized individuals into the Press Gallery and Press Lounge of the House.