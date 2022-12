The spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin reaches Karachi

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin — the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat, arrived in Karachi on Saturday Saturday morning.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other leaders received Bohra Jamaat’s spiritual leader Syedna Mufazal Saifuddin at Karachi Airport and extended a warm welcome to him.

Syedna Mufazal Saifuddin is being provided with the protocol of the former President of Pakistan during his stay in Karachi.

He was brought to his place of residence under special arrangements from Karachi Airport.

