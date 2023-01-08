Subsidised flour bag costs a man his life in Mirpurkhas

Protests have broken out in several areas of Sindh after a man was crushed to death on Saturday in a stampede during the sale of subsidised flour in Mirpurkhas!



As reported, several hundred people had gathered to purchase a 10 kg-flour bag at the subsided rate of Rs65 from the sale point in Mirpurkhas.

The crowd resulted in a stampede, leading to the death of a laborer identified as Harsingh alias Gulahi Bheel, 37, who was the father of seven, including six daughters.

Harsingh Kolhi was among the several hundred men and women waiting for several hours for the arrival of the food department’s consignment at the park.

Several others were injured in similar incidents reported at sale points for the subsidised flour in Badin and Shaheed Benazirabad.

As reported, in Tando Bago, district Badin, two women among several others were injured after the police baton-charged the crowd gathered to buy flour bags at subsided rates.

The incidents have led to protests in several areas of Sindh.

The enraged people staged a demonstration outside the local police station in Mirpurkhas.

A large number of people from the Bheel community as well as workers of different political parties took the body of the deceased and staged a demonstration outside the Mirpurkhas Press Club to register their protest.

Protestors demanded the registration of an FIR against the deputy commissioner, Mirpurkhas, for failure to ensure flour availability to the flood victims and other needy.