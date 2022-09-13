Federal cabinet rejects the summary of increase in medicine prices

The federal cabinet rejected the summary of the increase in medicine prices on Monday.



As reported, the federal cabinet has rejected the summary of the increase in the prices of medicines, the cabinet has also approved the agreement in the agricultural sector with the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization before Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan.



According to the details, Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif chaired the federal cabinet meeting, during which the summary of the increase in the prices of medicines was rejected, while the agreement with the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the agricultural sector was approved.



Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the prices of medicines cannot be increased, and the public cannot be burdened by increasing the prices of medicines due to inflation.



A day earlier, Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel said the government did not have any plan to increase the prices of drugs.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he dispelled the impression of any dearth of the medicine.



Abdul Qadir said that the prices of 404 medicines were increased by the PTI government but they will not increase the prices of medicines.

He added that the Drug Regulatory Authority has been ordered to crack down on those drug hoarders who are creating an artificial shortage of drugs for money minting.

He said Paracetamol is available in 50 different brands.



The minister further said that his ministry was started cracking down on spurious medicines from tomorrow.