Swat school van shooting: Citizens stage protest while city’s schools and colleges closed down after Horrific Van Attack

Citizens stage protest on Tuesday while city’s schools and colleges closed down after Horrific Van Attack in Swat.

A day earlier, unidentified men opened fire on a school van in the Char Bagh area of Swat that resulted in killing the driver while two of the student passengers were injured.

The protesters demand the arrest of culprits behind the recent attack on a school van in Swat’s Charbagh tehsil and the restoration of peace in the region.

Following the incident protests that erupted on Monday continued for the second consecutive day today.

The protesters warned of marching to Islamabad if authorities failed to meet their demands within 24 hours.

A sit-in is being staged on the main Kalam-Swat road, while the protesters refused to bury the school van’s driver until their demands were met.

The images and video clips showing Tuesday’s protest in Swat are now doing rounds on social media.

یہ موت کا دھندہ نامنظور۔سوات کے لوگوں کا دہشتگردی اور طالبان کے خلاف فیصلہ pic.twitter.com/1PgmEKL3L3 — Zeeshan Khan Niazi (@niyazee26) October 11, 2022

Thousands of pashtuns gathered for peace,for their constitutional rights, saying they are aware now & will not let terrorism projects being played on pashtun lands. Media silent , state silent. Had it been a tourism video of #swat , you would’ve seen hypocrites sharing a lot. pic.twitter.com/T9HTf3eLvV — Meena Gabeena (@gabeeno) October 11, 2022

People of Swat stood in favour of education & against Taliban when they were attacking students like @Malala a decade ago, & they are still doing so. State must enforce its writ instead of looking the other way as terrorists creep up again @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/9NVC6z7s92 — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) October 10, 2022

According to the details shared by Rescue 1122 officials, the van was taking students to a school in Gulibagh area of the Charbagh tehsil when unidentified attackers, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on the van.

The firing killed the driver on the spot, while two students were moved to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The cowardly act was carried out just a day before the 10 anniversary of the attack on Malala.

And on Tuesday Malala arrived in Pakistan. Here visit is directed towards the relief efforts of flood effectuates.