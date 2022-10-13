Technical glitch in Guddu Thermal Power Station leaves Southern parts of the country without electricity

A technical glitch in Guddu Thermal Power Station left several Southern parts of the country without electricity on Thursday morning.

These six units had been generating 832 megawatts of electricity, and due to their tripping, electricity production has been reduced to zero.

As per the official sources, six units have tripped due to a technical glitch in Guddu Thermal Power Station.

As reported, a number of cities in Sindh and Baluchistan were left without power.

Power supply has also been suspended in Lahore, Rajanpur, and Muzaffargarh as system frequency is downed.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a fault was detected in the national grid’s southern transmission system.

“Due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system, multiple southern power plants are tripping which is affecting the transmission of electricity in the southern part of the country,” the ministry notified in a tweet.

مُلک کے جنوبی ٹرانسمیشن سسٹم میں حادثاتی خرابی کے باعث متعدد جنوبی پاور پلانٹس مرحلہ وار ٹرِپ ہو رہے ہیں جس سے مُلک کے جنوبی حصے میں بجلی کی ترسیل میں رکاوٹ آ رہی ہے۔وزارتِ توانائی پوری تندہی سے خرابی کی وجہ کی تفتیش کر رہی ہے اور جلد از جلد بجلی کے نظام کو مکمل بحال کر لیاجائگا — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) October 13, 2022

Electricity supply from Guddu Thermal Power House to Sindh, Baluchistan and Punjab has been suspended 500kv system across the country went down, the reasons are still being ascertained.