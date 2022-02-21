TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

With the new year in full swing now, we have come across some really interesting activities from your favorite brands. Some are busy launching new products, others making fun advertisements, and some bringing engaging content for your feed. One such activity was presented to us by TECNO Mobile Pakistan. In collaboration with Discover Pakistan, TECNO brings a guide for all users on how Camon 18 Premier could be your best choice for all your adventurous trips.

This collaboration focuses on supporting tourism and discovering beautiful places in Pakistan while using the latest camera phone from TECNO – Camon 18 Premier. The brand sponsored the segment “Madventure” of Discover Pakistan and two episodes have already been posted online. These episodes covered two different destinations, wandering through places, meeting locals, having fun exploring what these places were with the amazing camera of TECNO Camon 18 Premier.



The host highlighted how the Gimbal Camera Technology, 60x Hyper Zoom, and Main 64MP “Clear shot all-round” features of the Camon 18 Premier helped him shoot even in difficult places. He was seen capturing pictures, videos, and even selfies with the locals using the stylish phone. These ventures are a guiding tour for TECNO Fans to help them capture moments in their own trips be it with friends, family, or travelogue for their own using the “Clear shot all-round” Camon 18 Premier.

The first episode of Madventure with TECNO Camon 18 Premier explored the Seven Sisters, beautiful and historic tunnels in Attock. The host used the phone to explore the dense wild patch around the tunnels to let us see the surrounding of their destination. Whereas, for the second episode, Madventure took us through the thrilling Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally. This event is one of the most looked after by enthusiasts and is celebrated in full swing in the month of January and February every year.

So, Discover Pakistan with TECNO Camon 18 Premier brought this exciting opportunity for the fans to witness this thrilling venture virtually. As the CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Kelvin Zeng said previously when this venture was announced, “this is our small gesture towards promoting the tourism culture in the country and to inspire TECNO users to capture the beautiful landscapes using Camon 18 Premier phone.” TECNO has surely taken a step ahead of its competitors in promoting Pakistan’s beauty globally.

We are sure more exciting episodes will be coming our way from TECNO and Discover Pakistan covering trips from the North to the South of Pakistan. Fingers crossed for what more is to come our way!

For more updates, visit the official social media pages for TECNO Mobile and Discover Pakistan.