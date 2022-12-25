Latest News

Terror hits Balochistan: Five soldiers martyred in multiple blasts in various cities

At least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan on Sunday

Saman SiddiquiDecember 25, 2022
Five soldiers were martyred in multiple blasts in various cities of Balochistan on Sunday.

As reported, two blasts occurred in Quetta and one each in Turtbat and Kohlu district — the officials on Sunday said as the nation battles rising terrorism.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during an intelligence-based clearance operation — which is underway since December 24 — an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a “leading party” in Kohlu district’s Kahan area.

Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon have embraced martyrdom in the terror attacks.

“As a result of continuous Surveillance and sanitisation of the area, a group of Terrorists was intercepted in the early hours today. During the establishment of blocking positions to deny them escape routes, terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces”, reads the statement.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious designs, even at the cost of blood and lives. The sanitization operation continues in the area to apprehend perpetrators,” ISPR said.

Meanwhile, at least 15 people were injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan on Sunday, officials confirmed.

According to a statement issued by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, at least four people were injured in the first incident on Quetta’s Sabzal Road.

A policeman was injured after a grenade attack on a police checkpost in the Chalo Bawari area of Quetta’s Satellite Town.

While three people were injured from a grenade blast in front of Saddar police station in Hub.

According to Khuzdar SSP Fahad Khosa, a police mobile was targeted in a grenade attack in Khuzdar district’s Jilani Chowk but no one was injured. He added that the vehicle and nearby shops were damaged in the attack.

The fifth grenade blast occurred in Taleemi Chowk in Kech District’s Turbat.

Kech SSP Mohammad Baloch said that there were no injuries and that the police were investigating the incident.

No one has claimed responsibility for the five attacks so far.

Saman SiddiquiDecember 25, 2022
Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

