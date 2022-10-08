Oyeyeah
Thailand mourns 36 mass killing victims including 24 children

On October 6, a former police officer opened fire at a nursery targeting mainly children in one of the deadliest mass killings in Thailand.

Thailand mourns the mass killing that left 36 people dead, the worst in the country’s history.

At least 36 people were killed, including 24 children, were slain by a former policeman on Thursday in a nursery.

The attacker also killed a 24th child — his stepson — and his wife before taking his own life.

Funeral rites and prayers for the dead have begun on Saturday, starting three days of mourning for the victims with sponsorship from Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Candles were lit before coffins topped with floral wreaths and framed photographs of the dead.

As reported, the services are being held at three temples, Wat Ratsamakkee, Wat Sri Uthai, and Wat Thepmongkulpichai, in Na Klang district, starting with bathing rites on Saturday afternoon that will lead up to cremation on Tuesday.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn made a rare public appearance along with queen Suthida and met survivors and relatives at a hospital in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province late on Friday, a day after the mass killings.

The king offered his help and condolences as the grieving families knelt on the hospital floor according to the Thai custom in the presence of the monarch, who is seen as semi-divine.

 

“I come here to give you support. I am extremely sad about what has happened. I share your sorrow, your grief,” The king said in video footage published online on Saturday.

“There are no words that can express the sorrow. I support you all and wish you to be strong, so the spirits of the children can be at ease.”

The king, along with Queen Suthida at his side, said he would pray for the dead.

“We have to do our best, the best that we can,” he said.

The community in northeastern Thailand prepares to say farewell to the 36 people killed on Thursday.

As reported, the dead included 23 children who were sleeping after lunch at the nursery when the former policeman Panya Khamrab stormed in holding a knife and a gun.

According to the local police, the perpetrator forced his way into the daycare center at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT) on Thursday to begin his killing spree, opening fire with his own legally owned 9mm pistol and slashing with a knife.

The 34-year-old attacker then went home to murder his wife and son before killing himself, police said, adding that the rampage ended at about 3 p.m.

He killed 24 children — 21 boys and three girls — and 12 adults. Most died from a combination of stab wounds and gunshot wounds, according to the police investigators.

Ten people were injured and three have been discharged from hospitals, according to an update by the provincial public relations office on Friday said.

Meanwhile, three boys and two girls survived the attack and all but one of those were still in hospital, the police said.

The incident has sent shock waves all across the globe as heartbreaking images and video clips from the region arrive on social media timelines.

 

 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting at a nursery in Thailand and also expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved.

Taking to social media many world leaders have condemned the attack and offered condolences to the Thai victims’ families.

 

 

