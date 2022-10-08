Thailand mourns 36 mass killing victims including 24 children

Thailand mourns the mass killing that left 36 people dead, the worst in the country’s history.

At least 36 people were killed, including 24 children, were slain by a former policeman on Thursday in a nursery.

The attacker also killed a 24th child — his stepson — and his wife before taking his own life.

Funeral rites and prayers for the dead have begun on Saturday, starting three days of mourning for the victims with sponsorship from Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Candles were lit before coffins topped with floral wreaths and framed photographs of the dead.

As reported, the services are being held at three temples, Wat Ratsamakkee, Wat Sri Uthai, and Wat Thepmongkulpichai, in Na Klang district, starting with bathing rites on Saturday afternoon that will lead up to cremation on Tuesday.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn made a rare public appearance along with queen Suthida and met survivors and relatives at a hospital in northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province late on Friday, a day after the mass killings.

The king offered his help and condolences as the grieving families knelt on the hospital floor according to the Thai custom in the presence of the monarch, who is seen as semi-divine.

🇹🇭#Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited and showed their supports to families of victims from the mass shooting at the Uthai Sawan Pre-school Centre in Na Klang District, #NongBuaLamphu.#KingVajiralongkorn #QueenSuthida #ThaiRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/zjgLBAjtCz — Royal World Thailand 🇹🇭 (@rwthofficial) October 7, 2022

On 7 October 2022 His Majesty King and Her Majesty Queen of Thailand presided over to visit families people who died and people injured from mass shootings in Child Development Center in Uthai Sawan Subdistrict and nearby areas to build morale and encouragement . #Tragedy pic.twitter.com/Bn9761Jg2s — Blu_ya (@chayap16) October 7, 2022

Their Majesties King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand held a conversation with local authorities and officials, also expressed their condolences and supports to families of victims from the mass shooting at Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital. pic.twitter.com/SppzXWtQje — Pathitta Kaiykeaw. (@pathitta1978) October 7, 2022

“I come here to give you support. I am extremely sad about what has happened. I share your sorrow, your grief,” The king said in video footage published online on Saturday.

“There are no words that can express the sorrow. I support you all and wish you to be strong, so the spirits of the children can be at ease.”

The king, along with Queen Suthida at his side, said he would pray for the dead.

“We have to do our best, the best that we can,” he said.

The community in northeastern Thailand prepares to say farewell to the 36 people killed on Thursday.

As reported, the dead included 23 children who were sleeping after lunch at the nursery when the former policeman Panya Khamrab stormed in holding a knife and a gun.

According to the local police, the perpetrator forced his way into the daycare center at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT) on Thursday to begin his killing spree, opening fire with his own legally owned 9mm pistol and slashing with a knife.

The 34-year-old attacker then went home to murder his wife and son before killing himself, police said, adding that the rampage ended at about 3 p.m.

He killed 24 children — 21 boys and three girls — and 12 adults. Most died from a combination of stab wounds and gunshot wounds, according to the police investigators.

Ten people were injured and three have been discharged from hospitals, according to an update by the provincial public relations office on Friday said.

Meanwhile, three boys and two girls survived the attack and all but one of those were still in hospital, the police said.

The incident has sent shock waves all across the globe as heartbreaking images and video clips from the region arrive on social media timelines.

Trigger Warning: Sensitive story Relatives of the bereaved cry while laying flowers to mourn at a crime scene after the attack of a former policeman at a children care center in Thailand, October 7, 2022. (📷: Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE) pic.twitter.com/7tLJy1thrW — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 7, 2022

My wife send me this picture from Issarn of the School shooting… 2 of the teachers died, 1 teacher was 8 months pregnant & some of d kids in this photo killed 😭😭😭 #Thailand #กราดยิงหนองบัวลําภู this is insanity ..this is crazy pic.twitter.com/kx7zVAFwcc — Ricardo EL Toro (@Richardo_ElToro) October 6, 2022

⚠️ Graphic video –

A former police officer attacked a day-care center in northeastern Thailand with a pistol and a knife Thursday in a rampage that left 34 people dead — 23 of them children — before he killed himself and his family. #Thai #Thailand #ThailandNews pic.twitter.com/sX3FkN5A3E — The Aftermath™️ (@aftermathvids) October 6, 2022

‼️ 🇹🇭 In Thailand, a former policeman broke into a kindergarten during quiet time and shot more than 30 people, including children – according to preliminary data, the shooter committed suicide #Thailand pic.twitter.com/0ZZUelUuxG — Maimunka News (@Tb4O2u9c7MmZPmR) October 6, 2022

An ex-policeman, aged 34, killed at least 37 people, including 22 children, in a gun & knife attack at a kindergarten in #Thailand. Police say he then killed himself & his family after a manhunt following the #attack. He was sacked in June for drug use. The motive is unknown. pic.twitter.com/rAkl9Upq0S — Deniride (@Edirined) October 6, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting at a nursery in Thailand and also expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved.

It could not get more gruesome than this. We are deeply shocked & hurt to learn about the killing of 3 dozen people including 23 children & infants in Thailand. Have no words to condemn this barbarity. We send our deepest condolences to the bereaved parents & people of Thailand. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 7, 2022

Taking to social media many world leaders have condemned the attack and offered condolences to the Thai victims’ families.

Shocked at the loss of innocent lives in a shooting at a nursery in #Thailand. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 7, 2022

My heart breaks for the parents, siblings, and loved ones whose lives have been changed forever by the horrific attack in Thailand yesterday. As a dad, I cannot imagine your pain. Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and sending you our deepest condolences. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 7, 2022