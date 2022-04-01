The Number Game: PM Imran Khan has lost the majority in the NA

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the majority in the National Assembly!

National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on Sunday, March 3.

Under the Constitution, a prime minister is elected by a majority of the lower house National Assembly, which has 342 members.

A candidate needs a majority of legislators, that is 172, to vote for him to become prime minister.

Following the number game, the ruling PTI is now left with 164 members in its favour, while 177 members are expected to vote against PM Imran.

Following the current situation, more numbers than required to pull off the premier’s ouster through the vote.

The ruling party’s allies including MQM-P and a few members have sided with the opposition, strengthening its numbers.

The opposition parties have now managed to cross the magical figure of 172 after seven-member MQM-P were pulled out.

The opposition now holds the support of 177 members in the National Assembly.

PTI has 155 members of its own which, is counted along with the four members of PML-Q, three of GDA, and one each of AML and BAP, which makes164 members in total that will vote in favour.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lawmaker will stay neutral in the no-trust vote.

If the opposition is successful in winning the no-confidence vote, Prime Minister Imran Khan will become the first head of the government in Pakistan’s history to be sent home through the no-trust motion.