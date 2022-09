The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, says Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The announcement came a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

As reported, Prince Charles is now with the Queen after she has been placed under medical supervision.

While The Duke of Cambridge is also on his way to join them in Balmoral.

The immediate family members of the monarch, who is 96, including her son Prince Charles, along with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen’s grandson Prince William, have traveled to Balmoral.

The health condition of the British Monarch and the fact that the family is gathering at Balmoral is an indication of the seriousness of the situation.

On Tuesday, The Queen met with Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In a break with tradition, the new PM did not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace, but at Balmoral.

The Queen has appointed every prime minister since Anthony Eden in 1955, but Liz Truss was the first British PM to be invited to Scotland.

Following an update on the Queen’s health Liz Truss in a tweet said that “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” the newly appointed British PM said.