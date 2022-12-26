The US embassy stops its staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel citing Red Alert

According to an alert uploaded on the US embassy’s website, all government employees have been prohibited from visiting the Marriott Hotel.

“The US government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.

“Effective immediately, the embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel. Furthermore, as Islamabad has been placed on a red alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season,” the embassy stated.

Furthermore, the embassy personnel have been advised to exercise vigilance at events, and places of worship, and to avoid places with large crowds.

“Review personal security plans, carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement, be aware of surroundings and monitor local media for updates,” the statement said.

The advice came in the wake of a suicide bombing in the federal capital on Friday (Dec 23) which claimed the lives of a policeman and a taxi driver.

On the other hand, the Islamabad police raised security levels to high alert in the federal capital.

The police said that checking has been increased at all entry and exit points, requesting residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.