Oyeyeah
Latest News

At least 174 dead after the violence at a football match in Indonesia

The horrific scenes from one of the world’s worst stadium disasters are now doing rounds on social media.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui6 views
posted on
Views

The early hours of Sunday became the darkest in the football history as at least 174 people were killed and more than 200 injured in wake of the stampede and riot at Kanjuruhan Stadium in eastern city of Malang, Indonesia.

According to the local police, it all started after the supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya, two of Indonesia’s biggest soccer teams, clashed in the stands after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2 at a match in the city of Malang in East Java.

supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas that triggered a stampede that led to cases of suffocation, and resulting in casualties.

Published Earlier:

East Java police chief Nico Afinta said during a press conference following the event that two police officers were also among the dead, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Mr Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

The horrific scenes from one of the world’s worst stadium disasters are now doing rounds on social media.

Following the incident, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said authorities must thoroughly evaluate security at matches, adding that he hoped this would be “the last soccer tragedy in the nation.”

Indonesian President, also known as Jokowi, has ordered all league matches to be halted until investigations were completed.

He  also has ordered the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) to suspend all games in the Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 until an investigation had been completed.

“I regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last tragedy of football in the country,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“I have specially requested the police chief to investigate and get to the bottom of this case,” Jokowi said in a televised speech. “Sportsmanship, humanity and brotherhood should be upheld in Indonesia.”

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You