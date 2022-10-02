At least 174 dead after the violence at a football match in Indonesia

The early hours of Sunday became the darkest in the football history as at least 174 people were killed and more than 200 injured in wake of the stampede and riot at Kanjuruhan Stadium in eastern city of Malang, Indonesia.



According to the local police, it all started after the supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya, two of Indonesia’s biggest soccer teams, clashed in the stands after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2 at a match in the city of Malang in East Java.

supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas that triggered a stampede that led to cases of suffocation, and resulting in casualties.

East Java police chief Nico Afinta said during a press conference following the event that two police officers were also among the dead, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Mr Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

The horrific scenes from one of the world’s worst stadium disasters are now doing rounds on social media.

The Indonesian football league has been suspended for one week after more than 120 football fans died on Saturday when fight broke out between Arema and Persebaya Surabaya supporters.#Indonesiafootball

Our thoughts as a football lovers around the globe is with #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/zeNw83i81B — Nwoke oma n' ikwo Noyo👑 (@IamAristocrat) October 2, 2022

The state of football in my country, 127 died, more than 100 injured, this is so sad, sending prayers to the family of the deceased#kanjuruhan #AremavsPersebaya #indonesia pic.twitter.com/lWmOiMzq3r — Bored Dude (@ProudCityzens) October 1, 2022

Following the incident, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said authorities must thoroughly evaluate security at matches, adding that he hoped this would be “the last soccer tragedy in the nation.”

Indonesian President, also known as Jokowi, has ordered all league matches to be halted until investigations were completed.

He also has ordered the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) to suspend all games in the Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 until an investigation had been completed.

“I regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last tragedy of football in the country,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“I have specially requested the police chief to investigate and get to the bottom of this case,” Jokowi said in a televised speech. “Sportsmanship, humanity and brotherhood should be upheld in Indonesia.”