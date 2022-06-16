The third fuel price increase in less than a month leaves Twitter fuming.

During the last 15 days in Pakistan, petrol price has increased by Rs 84 per litre while Diesel price has increased by Rs 115 per litre.

The price of petrol in the country is now set at Rs233.89 per litre, diesel will be Rs263.31, kerosene oil will be sold for Rs211.43, and the price of light diesel oil will be Rs207.47.

Twitterati expressed anger over the government’s decision to increase the petroleum product prices.

Reactions came from PTI’s official Twitter handle and also from PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry taking to Twitter following the fuel price increment, announced that his party had rejected the hike in petroleum products.

پوری شدت سے اس آدھی رات کی ڈکیتی کو مسترد کرتے ہیں پٹرول کی قیمت میں اس قدر اضافہ نے مڈل کلاس کو تباہ کر دیا ہے اس منحوس اور نا اھل ٹیم کیخلاف عوام احتجاج میں ساتھ دیں #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 15, 2022

In about 2 and half months of imported govt: total petrol price increase Rs. 84. Diesel Price rise, Rs. 120. Absolutely shameful how they’re treating our public! #سازش_ہی_تھی pic.twitter.com/6xQJ5tyipZ — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz shifted the blame on PTI for petrol price hikes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday defended the decision saying that the government was “left with no choice because of those who struck the worst ever deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Following an increase in fuel prices last night, keyboard warriors went busy not just criticizing the government but also sharing the memes related to the situation.