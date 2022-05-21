TikToker Dolly granted bail in the Margalla forest fire case

TikToker Dolly has been granted bail in the Margalla forest fire case!

As reported, a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Nausheen Saeed alias Dolly.

Interim bail was granted in Margalla Hills’ forest fire case in lieu of a surety bond of Rs0.1 million until May 27.

Counsel for the TikToker argued before the court that his client had been booked in connection with the incident which took at a place that was not in the jurisdiction of the federal capital.

The fire seen in the TikTok video was burning before Dolly arrived at the spot for filming it, he added.

A case had been registered against the TikToker Dolly on May 17 at Islamabad’s Kohsar Police Station.

However, the Lahore High Court (LHC) later barred the police from arresting her.

The female content creator who has around 479000 followers on the video-streaming and sharing application TikTok, came under severe criticism over her latest video featuring forest fire in the background.

Dolly, following the backlash, shared another video explaining her narrative.

According to her, she took her make-up class in Haripur, and on the way back to Islamabad, when she recorded this video on the Motorway.