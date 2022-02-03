Oyeyeah
Latest News

TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s valima to be held at the Minar e Pakistan ground

TLP chief got married today in Attock's Nika Kalan area

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui88 views
posted on
Saad Rizvi's valimaSaad Rizvi's valima venue | OyeYeah News
Views

TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s valima to be held at the Minar e Pakistan ground on Sunday, Feb 6.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)  has invited its workers to attend its Chief Saad Rizvi’s valima at Minar-e-Pakistan’s Sabzazar ground on Sunday.

Published Earlier:

According to the sources within TLP,  the authorities have given permission for Rizvi’s valima ceremony that will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan’s Sabzazar ground at 1 pm, on Feb 6.

As being reported Saad Rizvi has got married today in the village of Attock with his cousin. 

 

It was reported earlier that Saad Rizvi’s wedding was due on November 22, 2020, which was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who passed just two days before the wedding.

Saad Hussain Rizvi is the second leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a far-right Pakistani Islamist political party.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You