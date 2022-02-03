TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s valima to be held at the Minar e Pakistan ground on Sunday, Feb 6.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has invited its workers to attend its Chief Saad Rizvi’s valima at Minar-e-Pakistan’s Sabzazar ground on Sunday.

According to the sources within TLP, the authorities have given permission for Rizvi’s valima ceremony that will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan’s Sabzazar ground at 1 pm, on Feb 6.

As being reported Saad Rizvi has got married today in the village of Attock with his cousin.

#TLP head #SaadRizvi is today marrying his cousin in Nikka Kalan village of Attock. Walima ll be held on Feb 6 in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/cLOJxQ4QFs — Iftikhar Alam (@imiftikharalam) February 3, 2022

سعد حسین رضوی کی تقریب نکاح

مفتی منیب الرحمن بھی نکہ کلاں اٹک پہنچ گئے#TLP #SaadRizvi pic.twitter.com/e2CJurWjCW — Kiran Butt (@qiranbutt) February 3, 2022

It was reported earlier that Saad Rizvi’s wedding was due on November 22, 2020, which was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who passed just two days before the wedding.

Saad Hussain Rizvi is the second leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a far-right Pakistani Islamist political party.