Toshakhana Reference: Imran Khan disqualified for five years under Article 63(1)(p)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years under the Article 63(1)(p).

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, announced the verdict at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad on Friday amid tight security.

However, the Punjab member Babar Hassan Bharwana was not present today as he was unwell.



The key points of the verdict:



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI chief Imran Khan for five years under Article 63(1)(p) for misdeclaration in the Toshakhana reference.



The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices.



Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration, the verdict said.



ECP ruled that the PTI chairman is no more a member National Assembly.



The ECP had reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana case on September 19 following the completion of arguments from both sides.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent a reference to the ECP in Aug 2022, under Articles 62A, 63A, and 223, seeking former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification in the light of the Toshakhana scam.

While the disqualification reference was filed by Ali Gohar Khan, PML-N’s Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, and five others.