Traders rejected the proposal to close the markets at 8 pm

Traders have rejected the proposal to close the markets at 8 pm!

The federal government on Tuesday unveiled a new plan for energy conservation, proposing to close all markets at 8 pm as part of austerity measures – but the traders of Karachi have rejected the proposal.



In this regard, Sindh Traders Union and President Hydari Market, among others, have opposed this proposal and said that they will not close the market prematurely in any case.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran president Ajmal Baloch said that the government is bankrupting the traders before bankrupting the traders.

He said that traders purchase the most expensive electricity from 6 pm to 8 pm.

“The closure of shops at 8 pm cause will not benefit the country, but cause a loss,” he added.

Ajmal Baloch demanded that the government should immediately withdraw the decision to close shops at 8 pm.



While the citizens said that the decision to close the bazaar at 8 pm is welcome – the government’s move will save electricity and benefit the country by billions of rupees.

The Minister of Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif announced that the government has created an energy conservation plan that can result in savings of billions of Rupees when implemented.

However, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the government is reaching out to all four provinces to inform them about the policy and take them on board.

He said that it is a national programme and will be launched with consensus.

The early closure of restaurants and markets by 8 PM in Pakistan, is likely to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity.