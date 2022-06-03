Transporters announce 20% fare hike following painful fuel price increment

Transporters announce a 20% fare hike following painful fuel price increment, while there will be a reduction of 50% in services.

The All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation on Friday decided to raise the transport fares by 20%.

As reported, a retrenchment policy will also be adopted by the transport federation by cutting down its staff as it would reduce the number of vehicles on roads by 50%.

The federation took the decision of a 20% surge in public transport fares under the de-regulate policy.

After last week’s massive hike in petroleum products, the Goods Transporters Association Sindh has already increased its fares by 30 percent.

Karachi Goods Transport Association President, Rana Aslam said that the fares have been jacked up due to a massive increase in the price of diesel. The rates of tires, spare parts, and oil have also been jacked up.

After June 3 announcement, the new price of petrol is Rs209.86 per liter, diesel Rs204.15 per liter, kerosene oil Rs181.94 per liter, and light diesel Rs178.31 per liter.