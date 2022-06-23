Turk Islamic scholar Sheikh Mahmud Effendi passes away

Sheikh Mahmud Effendi, one of the most popular Islamic teachers in Turkey, passed away on Thursday aged 93.

As reported, the leader of the İsmailağa community, Mahmud Ustaosmanoğlu, has been hospitalized for the past two weeks to get treatment for his infection.

His funeral prayers will be held at Fatih Mosque on Friday, June 24, after the Friday prayer.

The İsmailağa community is one of Turkey’s most prominent religious communities, formed between 1954 and 1997 by Mahmud Ustaosmanoğlu.

Sheikh Mahmud Effendi kept a low profile in the following years, especially after the 1997 military memorandum in Turkey.

He spent all of his life in the service of Islam and in a 50-year time frame, Sheikh Mahmud Effendi revived Islam and the Sunnah in Turkey and taught thousands of Ulamah and Huffadh.

News of his demise was confirmed on social media, after which condolences and prayers are being extended on his Twitter timeline.

Mahmud efendi hazretleri dedem hazreti Allah’a vasıl oldular — Muhammed Fatih Ustaosmanoğlu (@mfustaosmanoglu) June 22, 2022

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون



The Mujaddid Shaykh Mahmud Efendi Al-Naqshbandi has left this temporarily world.

Truly a huge loss for the Ummah. May Allah be pleased with his efforts and allow us to benefit from his students. Ameen

Al-Fatihah pic.twitter.com/TxTwwZi99U — Healing Of The Hearts – شفاء القلوب (@SacredMawlid) June 23, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also extended his condolences on Sheikh Mahmud Effendi’s death.