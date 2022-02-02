Oyeyeah
Two blasts reported in Balochistan’s Noshki and Panjgur areas

Casualties feared.

Two blasts have been reported in Balochistan’s Noshki and Panjgur areas on Wednesday evening.

As per the development, blasts were followed by firing, which is ongoing.

Published Earlier:

According to the Frontier Corps (FC) spokesperson, the blast in Noshki occurred near an FC building and another in Panjgur took place at an FC camp. 

On the other hand, a report emerging through social media says that the Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for the ongoing attacks in Noshki and Panjgur.

Condemnation over the incident are also emerging on social media: 

 

This is a developing story…

 

