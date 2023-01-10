Two cargo ships carrying 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat dock at Karachi port

the first consignment from Russia, docked at Port Qasim on Monday as the government struggles to bridge the demand and supply gap in the country.

The remaining 400,000 tonnes of the total 700,000 tonnes of Russian wheat will reach Gwadar port by March 30, according to the ministry of food security.

The arrival of Russain Wheat is likely to ease the soaring prices of flour price across Pakistan.

As reported, the flour price has soared to Rs130 per kg, fine flour to Rs150 per kg, while Chakki flour is being sold at Rs160 per kg in some places.