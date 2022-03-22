Two pilots martyred as PAF trainee aircraft crashes in Peshawar

Two pilots have been martyred as a PAF trainee aircraft crashed in Peshawar on Tuesday.



As being reported, Pakistan Air Force’s Mashak training aircraft crashed at the Peoples Colony Warsak area of Peshawar.

Both the pilots of the aircraft sustained fatal injuries.

While no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground.

As being reported, a board of Inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

PAF spokesperson has confirmed that the two pilots present in the plane could not survive and embraced martyrdom in the incident.

Following the plane crash news, ambulances of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site of the crash.

A number of social media users have shared the video from the spot of the incident:

