Oyeyeah
Latest News

U.K.PM Liz Truss announces resignation after six weeks in office

Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
Views

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation after six weeks in the office on Thursday.

 

Published Earlier:

The development makes her one of the shortest-serving prime ministers in British history, with just 45-days in office.

 

 

“I cannot deliver the mandate for which I have been elected by the Conservative Party. I spoke to the king and notified him that I was resigning,” she said in a presser in front of Downing Street.

 

Truss added that there would be a leadership election to replace her “to be completed within the next week.”

 

She said that she would “remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.”

 

Truss was called on by a number of lawmakers to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan.

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history, beating previous record holder George Canning who died of tuberculosis in 1827, with just 119 days into the job.
 
 
 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You