U.K.PM Liz Truss announces resignation after six weeks in office

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation after six weeks in the office on Thursday.

The development makes her one of the shortest-serving prime ministers in British history, with just 45-days in office.

“I cannot deliver the mandate for which I have been elected by the Conservative Party. I spoke to the king and notified him that I was resigning,” she said in a presser in front of Downing Street.

Truss added that there would be a leadership election to replace her “to be completed within the next week.”

She said that she would “remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss has RESIGNED. Democracy demands a general election, NOW! pic.twitter.com/J6ShPDpbTV — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 20, 2022

Truss was called on by a number of lawmakers to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan.