Oyeyeah
Latest News

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced 40 days of official mourning

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui22 views
posted on
Sheikh Khalifa bin ZayedSheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's memorable photo | Oyeyeah News
Views

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away aged 73 on Friday.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the second president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

Published Earlier:

According to state media, Sheikh Khalifa had been battling several illnesses for a long time.

UAE will observe a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning on Friday.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags at half-mast and three days closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector,” Emirati state news agency WAM wrote on Twitter.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You