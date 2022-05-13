UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away aged 73 on Friday.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the second president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

According to state media, Sheikh Khalifa had been battling several illnesses for a long time.

UAE will observe a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning on Friday.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags at half-mast and three days closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector,” Emirati state news agency WAM wrote on Twitter.