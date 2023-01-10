UAE president welcomes Gen Asim Munir on his maiden official visit to the Gulf country

COAS Gen Asim Munir was received by the UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

A statement issued by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir discussed defence and military ties with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his first official visit.

President Nahyan also congratulated the army chief on his appointment and wished him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people.



“The two sides reviewed cooperation relations and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs, as well as ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries,” the statement added.





The meeting was also attended by UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi and Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei as chief of staff of the UAE armed forces.