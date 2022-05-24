Oyeyeah
UAE reports first case of monkeypox

The case was detected as part of the Ministry of Health and Prevention's early monitoring system

By Saman Siddiqui
UAE reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the virus was detected in a 29-year-old female visitor from West Africa.

She is currently receiving the required medical care in the country, the ministry briefed.

The Emirati ministry said that all due safety measures are being followed, including contact tracing and follow-up.

The MoHAP has been “closely monitoring” the spread of monkeypox worldwide, it said.

MoHAP has  “intensified the local epidemiological surveillance”

The case was detected as part of the ministry’s early monitoring system that was activated when monkeypox cases were reported in multiple countries around the world.

“We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients. The technical advisory team for pandemic control has also prepared a comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients, and precautionary measures,” the ministry had said earlier.

