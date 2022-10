Uber discontinues its services in Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad!

Popular ride-hailing app Uber is shutting down services in several major cities in Pakistan effective starting today.



Uber will only be operating in Lahore from now on.



However, Careem will continue to function as normal in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Careem was acquired by Uber back in 2020.