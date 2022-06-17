UK approves extradition of Julian Assange to US

UK approves extradition of Julian Assange to the US!



The development comes on Friday as the British Interior Minister Priti Patel approved the extradition of WikiLeaks’ founder, Julian Assange, to the United States to face criminal charges, bringing his long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion.

“On June 17, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr. Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr. Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal,” the Home Office said in a statement.

Assange has 14 days to appeal.

According to the news source, the latest decision does not mean the end of Australian-born Assange’s legal battle which has been going on for more than a decade.

WikiLeaks’ founder can launch an appeal at London’s High Court which must give its approval for a challenge to proceed.

Furthermore, he can ultimately seek to take his case to the United Kingdom Supreme Court.

However, if the appeal is refused, Assange must be extradited within 28 days.

US authorities want custody of Assange on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

On the other hand, Assange’s supporters regard him as an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

His supporters claim that Assange’s prosecution is a politically-motivated assault on journalism and free speech.