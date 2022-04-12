UK govt. condemns Zac Goldsmith for his interference in Pakistani politics!

Foreign Office Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith had tweeted in support of ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

As per A British media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has slapped down Foreign Office Minister Lord Goldsmith after he intervened in Pakistani politics with his remarks over the ousting of PTI leader Imran Khan as Pakistan’s prime minister through a vote of no-confidence.

Downing Street was questioned whether Lord Goldsmith, who is Foreign Office Minister for the Pacific and the International Environment, was speaking on behalf of the government.

A spokesperson responded: “With regard to Pakistan, we respect Pakistan’s democratic system and we would not get into its domestic political affairs. We have longstanding ties with Pakistan and are monitoring developments.” The 10 Downing Street spokesperson was unable to say whether Lord Goldsmith would be told to take down his tweet or make clear it was issued in a personal capacity.

Number 10 Downing Street stressed that Zac Goldsmith’s remarks did not represent the UK government’s position.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deputy spokesperson said the UK would not get involved in Pakistan’s domestic affairs, adding: “We respect Pakistan’s political system.”

Lord Zac Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of PTI chairman Imran Khan — following the no-confidence vote, said he was “sad” at the developments in Pakistan.

Zac Goldsmith in a tweet said: “Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage. I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections.”

Sad to see last night’s events in Pakistan.

Imran Khan is a good and decent man, one of the least corruptible politicians on the world stage.

I have no doubt he will be returned with a big majority in the upcoming elections. — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) April 10, 2022

Zac and Jemima Goldsmith’s brother Ben Goldsmith also extended his support for Imran Khan on Twitter following his ouster.

Ben Goldsmith tweeted: “My brother-in-law @ImranKhanPTI is a good and honourable man, motivated only by a strong desire to do good for his country. His record as PM is exceptional, most of all on the biggest issue of our time: Pakistan under Imran is now a world leader on environmental restoration.”

My brother-in-law @ImranKhanPTI is a good and honourable man, motivated only by a strong desire to do good by his country. His record as PM is exceptional, most of all on the biggest issue of our time: Pakistan under Imran is now a world leader on environmental restoration.🙏 — Ben Goldsmith (@BenGoldsmith) April 9, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that both the Goldsmith brothers support Israel against the Palestinian authority.