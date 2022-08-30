Oyeyeah
UN issue appeal for donations to help Pakistan with floods

UN Secretary-General said the $160 million he hoped to raise with the appeal would provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, and health support.

On Tuesday, the United Nations (UN) issued a flash appeal for $160 million to help the country cope with catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people, destroyed infrastructure and crops, and affected 33 million people across Pakistan.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

“The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding,” he said.

 

He added the scale of needs, with millions of people forced from their homes, schools, and health facilities destroyed and livelihoods shattered by the climate catastrophe, required the world’s collective and prioritized attention.

Guterres said the $160 million he hoped to raise with the appeal would provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, and health support.

UN Secretary-General appealed for a speedy response to Pakistan’s request to the international community for help.

“Let us all step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need,” he said.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change.”

 

