4 killed, several injured as unidentified gunmen opened fire on a labor camp on the outskirts of Harnai

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a labor camp on the outskirts of the Harnai district of Balochistan.

As reported, at least four laborers were killed and several others were injured in the firing.

According to sources, about 100 workers were present in the camp and the assailants also set fire to the workers’ camp and machinery.

The security forces cordon off the area while the injured were shifted to the hospital.

The incident took place in the Chaparlate area of the Harnai district where the laborers were working on a road construction site when the armed men attacked them.

Unconfirmed reports claim several laborers were also abducted from the site.

On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo condemned the attack on a labor camp near Harnai and demanded a report on the incident.

He said in his statement that the intentions of the terrorists would never succeed and they would soon be caught by the law.

Besides, the Balochistan Chief Minister directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.