US citizen of Pakistani origin lost $8,000 in cash en route to Houston from Karachi Airport!

According to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sources, the US citizen of Pakistani origin Imtiaz Rafiq was traveling to Houston from Karachi via Doha.

The money went missing from the Imtiaz Rafiq’s backpack when he reached Doha.

Rafiq has registered a complaint and asked for an investigation into the incident.

According to him when he checked his bag at the Doha airport, he realized the cash was gone.

Mr. Rafid told that he had removed his backpack from his shoulders twice at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi for search purposes.

However, he doubts that his 8000 US dollars was stolen at Karachi airport and believes that this likely happened during the flight from Karachi to Doha.