US Congress members visit flood-affected areas of Sindh

US Congress members visited flood-affected areas of Sindh.



A five-member delegation from the United States headed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee visited flood-hit areas in the Dadu district on Sunday.



The delegation was briefed on the rescue operations in the area and losses from the floods by Major General Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Hasnat Ahmed, and Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah.



Earlier in the day, members of the United States (US) Congress, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Tom Suozzi arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to the country.



Before departing for Pakistan, Jackson said that they would visit disaster-struck zones and will take “all possible steps” to help flood victims.

