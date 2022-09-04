US Congress members visited flood-affected areas of Sindh.
A five-member delegation from the United States headed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee visited flood-hit areas in the Dadu district on Sunday.
The delegation was briefed on the rescue operations in the area and losses from the floods by Major General Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Hasnat Ahmed, and Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah.
Earlier in the day, members of the United States (US) Congress, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Tom Suozzi arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to the country.
Before departing for Pakistan, Jackson said that they would visit disaster-struck zones and will take “all possible steps” to help flood victims.
US Congress members visit flood-affected areas of Sindh
Two US Congress members, Sheila Jackson, and Tom Swazi are visiting flood-ravaged Pakistan starting today to show solidarity with the country.
posted on
US Congress members visited flood-affected areas of Sindh.
Two US Congress members, Sheila Jackson, and Tom Swazi are visiting flood-ravaged Pakistan starting today to show solidarity with the country.
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui