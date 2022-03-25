Oyeyeah
Latest News

Usman Mirza, and five others sentenced to life in prison in couple sexual assault case

Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani announced the verdict in the case of torture on a boy and a girl in Islamabad’s E-11 sector.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Usman Mirza and five others co-accused have been sentenced to life in prison in the couple’s sexual assault case on Friday.

A sessions court in Islamabad on Friday sentenced the prime accused Usman Mirza in the E-11 couple sexual assault case,  and five others to life imprisonment while two others were acquitted.

Those sentenced include Usman Mirza, Idris Qayyum Butt, Mohib Khan Bangash, Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, meanwhile accused Umar Bilal Marwat and Rehan Hussain were acquitted.

Published Earlier:

Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani announced the verdict.

The decision was reserved by Mr. Atta Rabbani ASJ/ GBV-Court last Saturday.

Usman Mirza and his accomplices were sentenced under Section 354-A (assault or use of criminal force to a woman and stripping her of her clothes) of the Pakistan Penal Code. 

Furthermore, a fine of Rs200,000 was also imposed on each of the convicts.

A failure to pay the fine would entail an additional six months of imprisonment.

The couple had rescinded their statement but the state pursued the case.

The couple in their written affidavit told the trial court they did not want to pursue the case against the accused.

The trial of the case begin on July 6, 2021, after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Following the judgment, the federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and netizens have lauded the outcome.

 

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You