Usman Mirza, and five others sentenced to life in prison in couple sexual assault case

A sessions court in Islamabad on Friday sentenced the prime accused Usman Mirza in the E-11 couple sexual assault case, and five others to life imprisonment while two others were acquitted.

Those sentenced include Usman Mirza, Idris Qayyum Butt, Mohib Khan Bangash, Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, meanwhile accused Umar Bilal Marwat and Rehan Hussain were acquitted.

Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani announced the verdict.

The decision was reserved by Mr. Atta Rabbani ASJ/ GBV-Court last Saturday.

Usman Mirza and his accomplices were sentenced under Section 354-A (assault or use of criminal force to a woman and stripping her of her clothes) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Furthermore, a fine of Rs200,000 was also imposed on each of the convicts.

A failure to pay the fine would entail an additional six months of imprisonment.

The couple had rescinded their statement but the state pursued the case.

The couple in their written affidavit told the trial court they did not want to pursue the case against the accused.

The trial of the case begin on July 6, 2021, after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Following the judgment, the federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and netizens have lauded the outcome.

عثمان مرزا کیس میں متاثرہ لڑکی اور نوجوان کے منحرف ہونے کے باوجود عمر قید کی سزا جدید ٹیکنالوجی کی بطور شہادت قبولیت کی انتہائ خوش آئند ہے، وہی معاشرے ترقی کا زینہ چڑھتےہیں جہاں انصاف ہو انشاللہ سیالکوٹ اور دیگر مقدموں میں بھی انصاف کے قریب ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 25, 2022

Finally, life imprisonment in E-11 couple sexual assault case. The measures taken by @ICT_Police to ensure conviction for #UsmanMirza is laudable, despite the complainants reluctance to pursue for Justice. — Muhammad Ali (@muhammad_aleee) March 25, 2022

The decision has been delayed but the Islamabad High Court, the police and the administration deserve credit for punishing such an influential person.

Well done @ICT_Police @dcislamabad 👏🏻👏🏻#UsmanMirza #Islamabad — AsadUllah | 🦅🇵🇰 (@AsadullahTweets) March 25, 2022

#UsmanMirza along with 4 others have been given life imprisonment for molesting & stripping a girl in #Islamabad. Kudos to judiciary! Now make sure that he remains behind the bars & not in a luxury hospital like Shahrukh Jatoi. #BREAKING #Breaking_News pic.twitter.com/s7qFpZmTc7 — Abdul Rehman Tiwana (@GCAbdulRehman) March 25, 2022

After 8 months or so, #UsmanMirza and others accused have finally been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment! Hats off to the state and @ICT_Police for continuing to pursue the case despite the rescindment by the harassed couple. May this serve as a lesson ! #Islamabad — 𝒶𝓃𝓊𝓂. (@ethereal______) March 25, 2022