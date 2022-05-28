Veteran actor Tanveer Jamal diagnosed with cancer for the second time

Veteran actor Tanveer Jamal has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

He was diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 2016 but recovered after the treatment.

However, he later recovered but was in poor health since last year.

As reported, leading actor turned producer-director but a few months ago he got sick again and was diagnosed with cancer again which affected his health a lot.

Rumors have been circulating since last year that Tanveer Jamal has been diagnosed with cancer, but the actor and his family did not confirm such reports.

Now the actor’s family has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and said that his treatment has been started.

This time, after being diagnosed with cancer, he moved to Japan for treatment.

As reported, he is expected to undergo a detailed check-up by cancer specialists in Japan next week.

Tanveer Jamal also holds Japanese citizenship and goes there every few months because of his family’s residency.

As reported, Tanveer Jamal’s wife and children still live in Japan, and his son is married to a Japanese-American girl, while his daughter is married to a Pakistani-Japanese boy.

Here at OyeYeah, we wish him a swift recovery.

Tanveer Jamal has been associated with the Pakistan showbiz industry for the last 35 years.

Tanveer Jamal is one of the senior actors in Pakistan.

He made his acting debut in director Kazim Pasha’s PTV mega-hit drama Janglos.

The drama aired on PTV in 1990.

Tanveer Jamal made his name by directing and producing the first action-packed mega drama serial ‘Godfather’ in a private production that was recorded in Pakistan and Japan.

He has starred in dozens of well-known drama series and has also directed and produced the soon-to-be-released film “Japan Connection”.