Veteran Journalist-historian Akhtar Baloch passes away

Akhtar Baloch, a senior journalist who conducted an authentic investigation on the history of Karachi, passed away on Sunday.



As reported, the veteran journalist and historian suffered a brief illness.

Baloch was a senior member of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) and a council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Akhtar Baloch was the author of several books on Karachi’s history. His famous works include Karanchi Wala, Teesri Jins, Mein Balochistani, and Yehi Mera Watan.

Condolences pour in on social media following the news of the demise of the journalist.

کراچی کی پارسی کالونی ہو یا مشہور کبوتر چورنگی۔

تاریخ کے اوراق پلٹ کر اختر بلوچ صاحب کچھ موتی نکال لایا کرتے تھے۔ ہمارے نیوز پیکجز میں جان پڑ جاتی تھی۔

اللہ پاک مغفرت فرمائے۔ آمین انا للہ واناالیہ راجعون!#AkhtarBaloch #SeniorJournalist pic.twitter.com/30Ga2DFJll — Syed Sibte Hassan Rizvi (@SibteHR) July 30, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear about death of senior colleague, mentor and friend Akhtar Baloch. A gem of a person, he had treasure of information about Karachi's history. He was OSR editor when I started my career and was among the ones who taught me how to write a news. pic.twitter.com/e79o1mcUzW — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 30, 2022

oh god – huge loss of karachi – his services for the city are unforgettable – rest in peace ustaad akhtar baloch 💔 https://t.co/8xGlzlFAQw — AK-47™© (@AK_Forty7) July 30, 2022

#NoteToReaders: Recalling time spent with Akhtar Baloch in forgotten cantons of the city, and upstairs at the Press Club. Recalling his ready smile, razor sharp tongue, crack intellect. The city has lost a storyteller, archivist, historian, a dynamo. Farewell, friend. pic.twitter.com/duTnEcVBA1 — HMNAQVI (@HMNAQVI) July 31, 2022

Sad to hear about the death of researcher, writer & human rights activist Akhtar Baloch. An enlightened and progressive person of the Baloch nation, he did outstanding work for the welfare of the oppressed people & highlighting the indigenous history & culture.#RIPWajaAKhtar pic.twitter.com/B8FzjIokNi — Rehan🌱~ریھان (@QaziDMRehan) July 31, 2022