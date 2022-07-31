Oyeyeah
Veteran Journalist-historian Akhtar Baloch passes away

Akhtar Baloch was the author of several books on Karachi's history.

Akhtar Baloch, a senior journalist who conducted an authentic investigation on the history of Karachi, passed away on Sunday.

As reported, the veteran journalist and historian suffered a brief illness.

Baloch was a senior member of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) and a council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Akhtar Baloch was the author of several books on Karachi’s history. His famous works include Karanchi Wala, Teesri Jins, Mein Balochistani, and Yehi Mera Watan.

Condolences pour in on social media following the news of the demise of the journalist.

 

 

 

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed her grief over the death of senior journalist Akhtar Baloch.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said the services of Akhtar Baloch in the field of journalism will always be remembered.

She also prayed for the departed soul.

