Veteran journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passes away in Brussels

A great loss for Pakistani journalism!

By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Veteran journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passed away in Brussels on Saturday.

The senior journalist had been associated with Geo News from the first day of its inception.

As reported, he suffered a heart attack in Brussels after arriving from London that proved to be fatal.

According to family sources, Khalid Hameed Farooqi had been suffering from a heart condition for some time.

He served as the Bureau Chief Geo TV Europe and was known for his reporting on international affairs.

He covered important issues of various countries exceptionally. Coverage of the French presidential election was among his recent prominent work.

The deceased was the only Pakistani journalist to have covered the Russia-Ukraine conflict from the war zone.

Khalid Hameed Farooqui had extensive experience covering NATO and European affairs.

Khalid promoted Urdu journalism not only in Brussels but all over Europe. He was one of the best correspondents abroad.

Hailing from Karachi he had moved to Europe at an early age and was a graduate of Karachi University.

He was not a person but an institution for junior journalists because whenever any issue was discussed he knew about its status.

On his sad demise, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed his grief and extended condolences.

“Khalid Hameed Farooqui was a veteran journalist who loved his profession,” he said, adding that his death is a great loss for the field of journalism.

“His journalistic services will be remembered for a long time,” the premier said.

Condolences pour in for the late Farooqui who had spent decades in the field of journalism.

 

 

