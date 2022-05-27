Oyeyeah
Veteran mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Sadpara had fallen off a mountain om May 17 during a routine climbing practice near his village in Gilgit and sustained serious injuries.

By Saman Siddiqui
Veteran mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away on Friday.

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara had received serious injuries after falling from a mountain on May 17.

Published Earlier:

He had fallen off a mountain during a routine climbing practice session near his village in Gilgit and sustained serious ribs and backbone injuries.

He has been under treatment at a hospital, where he breathed his last today aged 65.

Ali Raza Sadpara’s funeral prayers were offered at Olding graveyard at 10 am.

He has summited the Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, and Gasherbrum II for a record collective 17 times.

No other Pakistani has summited mountains over 8,000 meters.

Veteran mountaineer was planning to summit K2 this year.

Tributes and condolences pour in on the demise of a legendary Pakistani mountaineer.

