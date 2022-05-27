Veteran mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away on Friday.

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara had received serious injuries after falling from a mountain on May 17.

He had fallen off a mountain during a routine climbing practice session near his village in Gilgit and sustained serious ribs and backbone injuries.

He has been under treatment at a hospital, where he breathed his last today aged 65.

Ali Raza Sadpara’s funeral prayers were offered at Olding graveyard at 10 am.

He has summited the Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, and Gasherbrum II for a record collective 17 times.

No other Pakistani has summited mountains over 8,000 meters.

Veteran mountaineer was planning to summit K2 this year.

Tributes and condolences pour in on the demise of a legendary Pakistani mountaineer.

I am very saddened today at the passing away of legendary mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara. He was our national hero. May Allah Taala bless his soul and give patience to his family. Ameen pic.twitter.com/wpEPKBHf1b — Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan (@csgbpk) May 27, 2022

Inna lillahe wa ina ilaehe raje’oon ~ the world has lost another gem 💔 Rest in Power, brother! #AliRazaSadpara https://t.co/BSRsq8NhWO — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) May 27, 2022

Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Pakistan's renowned & courageous mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara! He was critically injured on 17th May'22 when he fell off a cliff 😔

May his soul rest in peace! Ameen#AliRazaSadpara #ProudPakistani pic.twitter.com/6zFaPJFyFo — Fatima (@fatimashuja) May 27, 2022

Not only Gilgit-Baltistan, Surely Pakistan has lost another famous climber after Muhammad Hassan Sadpara.

Ali Raza Sadpara was seriously injured after falling from a peak which he was attempting to scale in Skardu.#AliRazaSadpara pic.twitter.com/loVOeauTw5 — Gilgit Baltistan in Pictures (@GBinPictures_) May 27, 2022

Lost another Sadpara today! RIP #AliRazaSadpara — Tuba Athar Hasnain (@AtharTuba) May 27, 2022

But there was no need to be ashamed of tears, for tears bore witness that a man had the greatest of courage, the courage to suffer



Renowned mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away. Terrible loss. May Allah grant him peace, and strength to all his well wishers. #AliRazaSadpara pic.twitter.com/xB4ujK8w3A — Bilawal Afridi (@IBilawalAfridi) May 27, 2022