Vice-Chancellor Government College University Lahore Dismissed

Vice-Chancellor Government College University Lahore has been dismissed on Tuesday.



As reported, VC Dr. Asghar Zaidi was dismissed from the search committee established for federal universities after he invited PTI Chief Imran Khan to address the Government College University Lahore.



The notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Education stated that Dr. Asghar Zaidi has been replaced with Dr. Shoaib Mir as a member of the search committee.





The development comes after Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman took notice of the PTI chief Imran Khan’s political activity at the Government College Univesity.