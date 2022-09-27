Oyeyeah
Latest News

Vice-Chancellor Government College University Lahore Dismissed

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman took notice of the PTI chief’s political activity at the Government College Univesity.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui25 views
posted on
VC GCU lahore dismissedVice-Chancellor Government College University Lahore Dismissed | OyeYeah News
Views

Vice-Chancellor Government College University Lahore has been dismissed on Tuesday.

As reported, VC Dr. Asghar Zaidi was dismissed from the search committee established for federal universities after he invited PTI Chief Imran Khan to address the Government College University Lahore.

The notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Education stated that Dr. Asghar Zaidi has been replaced with Dr. Shoaib Mir as a member of the search committee.

Published Earlier:

 

The development comes after Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman took notice of the PTI chief Imran Khan’s political activity at the Government College Univesity.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You