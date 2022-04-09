Voting on the no-trust motion in NA will be held at 8pm tonight

Voting on the no-trust motion in NA will be held at 8 pm tonight!





The crucial National Assembly session in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives, which has a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on its agenda saw abrupt recesses today.

While the voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is the fourth item on the day’s agenda.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired today’s session which stat 10:30 am sharp, with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

It was followed by the national anthem and prayers for the recently deceased mother of MNA Shazia Sobia.

The session was adjourned till 12:30 pm.

The opposition requires the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the prime minister through the no-trust move.

The following members addressed the house during today’s NA session: