Oyeyeah
Latest News

Voting on the no-trust motion in NA will be held at 8pm tonight

The opposition requires the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the prime minister through the no-trust move.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui5 views
posted on
Views

Voting on the no-trust motion in NA will be held at 8 pm tonight!

The crucial National Assembly session in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives, which has a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on its agenda saw abrupt recesses today. 

Published Earlier:

While the voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is the fourth item on the day’s agenda.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired today’s session which stat 10:30 am sharp, with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

It was followed by the national anthem and prayers for the recently deceased mother of MNA Shazia Sobia.

The session was adjourned till 12:30 pm.

The opposition requires the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the prime minister through the no-trust move.

The following members addressed the house during today’s NA session: 

  1. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  2. PPO Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari
  3. Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif
  4. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
  5. PML (N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique
  6. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer
  7. Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You