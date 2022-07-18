Watch: 5-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Moosa Colony area, no fatalities reported

5-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Moosa Colony area on Monday morning.

Luckily no fatalities were reported as the building was completely evacuated from residents earlier in the morning around 7 am local time.

In a CCTV footage the building can be seen collapsing.

According to the details, cracks appeared in another 2-story building adjacent to the building that collapsed.

The 2-storey building is also being demolished.

Following the incident, the road from Karimabad to Ziauddin Hospital was closed for traffic.

Police said that traffic is being diverted to an alternate route.

Cracks appeared in the building in question due to the rain and the process of evacuation started late at night.

SHO Gulberg said that the building was completely empty by 7 am on Monday morning.