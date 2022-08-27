Watch: Brave people of Dir rescue drowning passengers after 4 hours of operation

Watch how these brave people of Dir rescue drowning passengers after 4 hours of operation!





As reported, on Saturday, in the area between Dir Bala Lowari and Miana, a vehicle coming from Balochistan was swept away in the flood and drowned in the river with 3 people on board.

Rescue 1122, Dir Bala divers, a medical team, and local people pulled the vehicle out of the river after 4 hours of a rescue operation.

Our heart goes out to this heroic effort of these brave souls who saved three precious lives.

For those unserved, Dir Bala or Upper Dir District is a district in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The city of Dir is the district headquarters.