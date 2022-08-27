Oyeyeah
Watch: Brave people of Dir rescue drowning passengers after 4 hours of operation

Our heart goes out to this heroic effort of these brave souls who saved three precious lives.

Watch how these brave people of Dir rescue drowning passengers after 4 hours of operation!

As reported, on Saturday, in the area between Dir Bala Lowari and Miana, a vehicle coming from Balochistan was swept away in the flood and drowned in the river with 3 people on board.

Rescue 1122, Dir Bala divers, a medical team, and local people pulled the vehicle out of the river after 4 hours of a rescue operation.

Our heart goes out to this heroic effort of these brave souls who saved three precious lives.

 

For those unserved, Dir Bala or Upper Dir District is a district in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The city of Dir is the district headquarters.

 

